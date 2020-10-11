YORK — The Maine CDC determined there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal Ridge Elementary School in York, according to school superintendent Lou Goscinski.

In a letter sent to families, faculty and staff Sunday morning, Goscinski announced the school building will be closed through Oct. 22 to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Students at Coastal Ridge will transition to distance learning during that time, Goscinski said.

The York School Department is working with the Maine CDC to identify those who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.