The body of a missing Massachusetts man was recovered on the shores of Little Beaver Pond on Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

James P. Fulginiti, 64 of Falmouth, Mass., had not been seen by friends for several days. A local campground owner drove a boat to Fulginiti’s boat-access-only camp and found his dog alone inside and his boat stuck in the mud 70 feet from shore, the MDIFW said.

Game wardens found Fulginiti’s body along the shore a little over 200 yards from his camp. It appears that the boat had broken free from his camp and that Fulginiti had walked along the shore in an attempt to retrieve it, officials said.

Fulginiti’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta to determine a cause of death.