Years ago, my father restored an old farmhouse to its former glory here in Maine. With layers of wallpaper peeling off its horsehair plaster walls, the home was a fixer upper. But my father and stepmother were determined to resurrect its simple country charm. From the process, I gathered many vintage farmhouse decorating ideas, some of which could be applied to any home.

In essence, farmhouse style expresses country living at its finest. The aesthetic is typically simple and clean, homey and cozy. And it often harkens back to another time through antiques or items that are styled to appear old.





As with any interior design style, the end results will vary greatly depending on the tastes of the designer. So if you aren’t keen on vintage milk pails or idyllic country paintings, don’t worry. There are many other ways to embrace farmhouse style. Here are just a few ideas:

If looking for ‘old,’ stick to antiques

Why buy new stuff that has been scuffed up and styled to appear old? Just buy actual “old stuff.” Antiques. They’re all over the place, and I think they have more character than replicas. And often — though not always — they’re cheaper.