ORONO — Using the colors and textures of fall to decorate at home is the focus of a webinar from University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association scheduled for noon–1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

“Decorating with Nature for Fall” topics include plants to choose and plants to avoid, and how to make them last in designs for doors, mantles and tables. UMaine Extension community education assistant Lynne Holland will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered alternate Wednesdays through Dec. 16. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu.