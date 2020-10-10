Jason DeSisto and Zack Dill each shot an 83 on Saturday to finish tied for 11th place while leading Orono High School to its first Class C golf state championship on Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Orono posted a score of 345 to earn a six-shot victory over runner-up Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn. North Yarmouth Academy was third at 357.





George Fahey of Waynflete School in Portland captured the Class C individual crown with a 2-over-par score of 74. Monmouth Academy’s Abby Flannagan claimed the girls individual title with an 84.

In Class B, Matt Kempf fired a 5-over 77 to earn the individual crown while sparking Freeport to the team championship. The Falcons finished with a 324, 12 shots clear of runner-up Yarmouth, which edged Waterville for second place at 336 by virtue of using the score of the fifth-place golfer as the tiebreaker.

Ruby Haylock of Leavitt High in Turner Center took home her second straight Class B girls title. She carded a 78 to edge Leavitt teammate Morghan Dutil by two strokes. The pair tied for top honors in 2019.

In the Class C match, Orono placed four golfers in the top 25 overall to annex the state championship.

Dill and DeSisto each came in 11 over, while Jordan Cota tied for 16th with an 88 and Franc Fowler wound up tied for 20th by shooting 91. Ellis Spaulding rounded out the Orono effort with a 97.

Saint Dominic took second place with top efforts from Miles Frenette (tie 16th, 88) and Nick Ferrence (19th, 89).

Other individual standouts included runner-up T.J. Folsom of Kents Hill (75) and Collin Moody of Houlton, who was third at 78, along with Carson Gall of North Yarmouth Academy (80) in fourth palace and Brandon Savage of Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln (82) in fifth.

Among the girls, Emma Skolfield of Saint Dominic shot a 93 to wind up nine strokes behind Flannagan and Clarice Bell of Orono took third at 97.

In the Class B match, Freeport placed three golfers in the top five overall to take home the program’s first state title.

T.J. Whelan shot a 79 to tie for second place with Owen Moore of Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, two strokes behind Freeport’s Kempf. Rounding out the top five were David Im of John Bapst in Bangor and Freeport’s Eli Spaulding, who tied for fourth at 81 along with Noah Duprey of Lake Region in Naples.

Freeport’s other contributors were Finn Sharpe (tie 17th, 87) and Evan Avashi (tie 38th, 97).

Runner-up Yarmouth’s catalyst were Andrew Cheever, Sebastien Martinez and Quinn Federle, who tied for ninth with a score of 83.

Third-place Waterville also had two competitors shoot 83, Brandon Bearce, who shared runner-up honors a year ago, and Pete Sack.