Five workers at L.L. Bean’s fulfillment center in Freeport have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company disclosed the positive test results Friday, according to WABI. The company has notified all employees and is rigorously cleaning the facility.

L.L. Bean is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct contact tracing. There is no indication that the five cases are connected because the employees who tested positive did not have direct contact at the facility, according to WABI.