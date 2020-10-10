Mount Desert Island Hospital is offering a flu shot clinic at the Tremont Town Office, 20 Harbor Drive, from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Please wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. The cost is $40 or for a high-dose the cost is $130. Medicare and MaineCare accepted. Please contact Mary Parham for more information at 207-288-5081 ext. 7805.

Mount Desert Island Hospital is offering a flu shot clinic at the Mill Pond Clinic on Swan’s Island from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Please wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. The cost is $40 or for a high-dose the cost is $130. Medicare and MaineCare accepted. Please contact Mary Parham for more information at 207-288-5081 ext. 7805.

Mount Desert Island Hospital is offering a flu shot clinic at the MDI YMCA, 21 Park Street, in Bar Harbor from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Please wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. The cost is $40 or for a high-dose the cost is $130. Medicare and MaineCare accepted. Please contact Mary Parham for more information at 207-288-5081 ext. 7805.