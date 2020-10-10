PRESQUE ISLE — Please spread the word that we are collecting donations for Apartment Kits. Apartment Kits will be compiled from donations then given to agencies working with domestic violence survivors and youth aging out of the foster care system.

Vulnerable populations – in our community – need us to step up to ensure that their burden is lessened so they can thrive. Some candidates use their platform to bolster themselves but I prefer taking this opportunity to highlight the importance of community service and collective action in improving the lives of us all.

Drive-thru donations will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Presque Isle’s Veterans Park (Main Street/Route 1 across from Freshie’s). Please follow traffic guidance (use North entrance) to deliver your donations. If you or your agency would like to volunteer or donate, please reach out! #solutions