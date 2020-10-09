Boys Soccer

Bangor 2, Brewer 1

At Bangor

Bangor (3-0) goals: Andrew Munroe 2 (game-winner with 33 seconds left); assist: Kyle Robbins; Brewer (1-1) goal: Gavin Carr; Goalies, Brewer: Aaron Garcia, Alex Hodgins 6 saves, 10 shots; Bangor: Trey Bourassa, Colby Leavitt 7 saves, 12 shots

PVHS 3, Lee 0

At Lee

Penobscot Valley (3-2) goals: Alex Tash 3; Goalies, PVHS: Lance Neal 8 saves, 18 shots; Lee Academy: Andrew Scott 9 saves, 16 shots





Van Buren 4, Wisdom 0

At Van Buren

Van Buren goals: Gabriel Morales 4; assists: Sam Hebert, Aiden Stanco; Goalies, Van Buren: Koby Searles 8 saves, 10 shots; Wisdom: Kaden Daigle 15 saves, 25 shots

Penquis 8, Mattanawcook 0

At Milo

Penquis (2-2) goals: Will Waterhouse 2, Brady Goulette, Zak Gahagan, Corbin Cyr, Alvin Robshaw, Zak Mills, Billy Sanborn; assists: Will Waterhouse 3, Zak Mills 2, Corbin Cyr, Brady Goulette, Zak Gahagan; Goalies, Penquis: Grady Atkinson 0 saves, 0 shots; Mattanawcook Academy (0-4): Carter Noble, Josh Farrington 30 saves, 43 shots

Central Aroostook 2, Easton 1

At Mars Hill

Central Aroostook (3-0) goals: Bryan Anthony 2; Easton (3-1) goal: Mitchell Flewelling; Goalies, CAHS: Zaylan Johnston 11 saves, 16 shots; Easton: Kody Carter 14 saves, 20 shots

Caribou 4, Houlton 0

At Caribou, Thursday

Caribou (4-0) goals: Ethan Holdsworth 3, Brevin Barnes; assists: Alex Levesque, Riley Bouchard, Sawyer Deprey; Goalies, Houlton (1-4): Drew Foley 16 saves, 28 shots; Caribou: Cory Herbert, Alex Ring 1 save, 3 shots

Girls Soccer

Fort Kent 7, Madawaska 0

At Fort Kent

Fort Kent goals: Payten Voisine, Lacy Pelletier 3, Morgan Cyr 2, Gabby Martin; assists: Julia Cyr, Hannah Lovley, Morgan Cyr, Sydney Philbrook 3; Goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 2 saves, 8 shots; Madawaska: Mallory Corriveau 24 saves, 55 shots

Schenck/Stearns 12, Lee 0

At East Millinocket

Schenck/Stearns goals: Laura Cote 3, Hannah Sewall 3, Alisyn Alley 2, Kristin Russell 2, Lizzie Russell, Abigail Kelly; assist: Alley, Cote, Madison McDunnah, Sewall, K. Russell, L. Russell; Goalies, Schenck/Stearns: Katrina Gagnon, Mackenzie Friel 3 saves, 3 shots; Lee Academy: Harmony Vermazani 18 saves, 41 shots

Ashland 3 Katahdin 1

At Stacyville

Ashland (4-0) goals: Gabby Ayotte 3; assists: Willow Hall 2; Katahdin (3-2) goal: Emily Beyer; goalies, Ashland: Michaela Carney 3 saves, 5 shots; Katahdin: Nikita Keim 4 saves, 20 shots.

Cross Country

At Hampden, 3.1 miles

Hampden Academy boys 32, Hermon 45, Brewer 58, John Bapst 95

1. Abbott Valentine, HA, 16 minutes, 04.01 seconds; 2. Dylan Fowler, HER, 16:44.21; 3. Harrison Shain, HA, 16:48.44; 4. Ian Meserve, HER, 17:32.61; 5. Finn Wardwell, BRW, 17:44.93; 6. Cooper Parlee, BRW, 17:47.38; 7. Gabriel Fiske, HA, 17:50.31; 8. Jason Wickett, HER, 18:08.26; 9. Andrew Seile, JB, 18:16.10; 10. Bryan Frost, HA, 18:19.08; 11. Travis Czapiga, HA, 18:23.86; 12. Aiden Searway, HER, 18:25.93; 13. Aaron Fitzgerald, HA, 18:26.76; 14. Sam Stroup, BRW, 18:31.69; 15. Brody Simons, HA, 18:39.48; 16. Trevor Parlee, BRW, 18:50.25; 17. Tyler Kahkonen, BRW, 18:52.60; 18. Lenox Cummings, BRW, 18:57.77; 19. Raymond Brickle, HA, 18:59.15; 20. Garrison Wilkerson, HA, 19:14.29; 21. Dakota Clark, HER, 19:23.83; 22. Brayden Mott, JB, 19:41.44; 23. Lucas Gagnon, JB, 19:42.69; 24. Gavin Coffin, JB, 19:52.44; 25. Sam Slavin, JB, 20:04.61;

26. Aaron Lyon, BRW, 20:09.73; 27. Seth Reardon, BRW, 20:14.50; 28. Ben Bateman, HER, 20:17.89; 29. John Nadeau, JB, 20:37.70; 30. Devin Smith, HER, 20:51.22; 31. James Bertolino, BRW, 21:06.59; 32. Keon Shields, HA, 21:08.66; 33. Chance Sudbeck, HA, 21:12.85; 34. Tyler Stillman, HA, 21:13.32; 35. Tyler Noyes, HER, 21:14.53; 36. Caiden Madore, BRW, 21:35.95; 37. Gilman Taylor, JB, 21:38.69; 38. Ryan Young, BRW, 21:48.41; 39. Quincy Rock, HA, 21:56.43; 40. Owen Cote, JB, 22:06.89; 41. Zander Hunter, BRW, 22:10.44; 42. Elliot Gandarillas, BRW, 22:29.47; 43. Lukas Modrusan, HER, 22:33.75; 44. Tyler Rancourt, JB, 22:39.54; 45. Aaron Belanger, HER, 22:44.54; 46. Hendrik Witt, HA, 23:13.14; 47. Jonah Purvis, HER, 23:22.40; 48. Jayden Richards, BRW, 23:48.38; 49. Shane Harriman, JB, 23:56.95; 50. Christopher Verschoor, BRW, 24:19.51; 51.

Alex Shanos, JB, 24:29.91; 52. Mason Perkins, JB, 24:44.49; 53. Dallin Thomas, HA, 24:52.11; 54. Max Mondragon, HER, 25:22.89; 55. Aiden McAlexander, BRW, 25:27.41; 56. Gordon Oakstone, BRW, 25:57.94; 57. Swaroop Handral, BRW, 26:27.15; 58. Thaddeus St.Peter, JB, 28:08.52; 59. Triton Tall, BRW, 32:07.71; 60. Benjamin Butterfield, BRW, 34:34.61; 61. Camden Valentine, HA, 34:43.18;

Brewer girls 37, Hampden Academy 46, John Bapst 55, Hermon 81

1. Olivia Mosca, BRW, 19 minutes, 06.20 seconds; 2. Ava Dowling, HA, 19:28.75; 3. Kayla Graffam, BRW, 21:27.09; 4. Rosie Webb, HA, 21:44.45; 5. Anna Bateman, HER, 21:48.61; 6. Macy Farrington, BRW, 22:43.22; 7. Aliah Coltart, JB, 23:08.36; 8. Molly Curtis, HA, 23:31.66; 9. Amber Stokes, JB, 23:45.18; 10. Darra O’Connell, JB, 23:45.22; 11. Anna Gray, HER, 23:46.35; 12. McKenzie Murray, BRW, 24:50.93; 13. Marie Nemeth, JB, 25:00.38; 14. Molly Kearns, HA, 25:38.78; 15. Emma Butterfield, BRW, 26:37.05; 16. Jamie McQuarrie, JB, 26:44.19; 17. Leah Crosby, HER, 26:52.48; 18. Nora Emerson, HA, 27:08.92; 19. Mia Turk, HA, 27:20.15; 20. Kaya Lolar, JB, 28:05.89; 21. Rhyannon Price, BRW, 28:24.48; 22. Katelyn Seile, JB, 28:24.53; 23. Devyn Robinson, HER, 28:25.87; 24. Samantha Bellerose, HA, 28:45.40; 25. Georgie Borg, JB, 29:06.86;

26. Davia Hersey, HA, 29:13.33; 27. Caleigh Tasker, HER, 29:38.43; 28. Madie Thew, HA, 31:24.94; 29. Delainy Gillis, HA, 33:33.66; 30. Lily Knowlton, HER, 34:15.95; 31. Victoria Boyorak, HA, 34:51.38; 32. Jessica Dobson, HA, 45:32.72