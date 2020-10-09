Andrew Klein shot a 5-over-par 77 on Friday, claiming the individual title while spearheading Greely of Cumberland Center to the Class A golf state team championship at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Klein earned a two-shot victory over Peter Malia of Scarborough and Bennett Berg of Portland, who shared runner-up honors in the event played on the Tomahawk layout. Greely finished at 322 to win its fourth state golf title overall and its first in Class A.





The Rangers won in Class B in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

Berg claimed second place for the second straight year with his 79.

Remy Levin of Bonny Eagle High in Standish captured the girls individual crown by shooting an 88. She finished one stroke in front of Greely’s Ruth Weeks.

D.J. Kenney helped Greely’s cause with an 80, good for a tie for fourth place overall, while the Rangers also had Connor Albert ninth at 82 and Nick Montgomery 10th with an 83.

Scarborough took second place in the team competition, 14 strokes behind Greely at 336. Asa Buteau and Jack Veilleux both shot 84 for the Red Storm to finish 13th, while Alden Griffiths carded an 89 to tie for 35th.

Falmouth claimed third place at 337, followed by Gorham (338) and Mt. Ararat of Topsham (352). Edward Little of Auburn (356), Messalonskee of Oakland (362) and Hampden Academy (374) rounded out the team scoring.

Other golfers who registered top-10 performances in the individual competition included Jack Stowell of Falmouth (tie 4th, 80), Colin Merritt of Edward Little, Nick McGonagle of Deering in Portland and Parker Bate of Mt. Ararat (tie 5th, 81), and Quinn Dillon of Gorham and Kyle Douin of Cony in Augusta (tie 10th, 83).

The other two girls individual competitors were Taylor Gardner of Hampden Academy (101) and Nicole Walker of Gorham (103).

Klein went out in 3 over, parring the first two holes. He bogeyed No. 3, but came back with a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole. He then went par-bogey-double bogey before making the turn with two straight pars.

Klein picked up another birdie on the par-3 10th and parred Nos. 11 and 12 before he bogeyed two in a row, parred the 15th and 16th, then ended with a bogey and a par for his 77.

Scarborough’s Veilleux enjoyed an extra thrill during the match when he aced the 130-yard 10th hole using a pitching wedge.