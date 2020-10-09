Police are hunting for a Shapleigh man allegedly so scared of going back to jail that he’s dangerous.

Michael Mackie, 22, allegedly eluded York County sheriff’s deputies during a chase from Shapleigh to Sanford on Monday that pursuers ended when it became too hazardous ― the second time he ran from them. The previous chase allegedly occurred on Sept. 4 in Shapleigh and was also stopped because it got too dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.





Michael Mackie, 22, allegedly eluded police in two chases and is armed and dangerous. Credit: Courtesy of the York County Sheriff's Office

In a Facebook posting on Friday, the sheriff’s office asked for help finding Mackie and warned people to avoid him because “he is armed with a firearm and does not intend to go back to jail.”

“Michael — if you see this email or if somebody tells you about it, we ask that you turn yourself in,” the posting said. “Please contact the sheriff’s office and arrange for your surrender.”

“If you are a true friend of Michael and want to help him, contact the sheriff’s office for a confidential conversation,” it continued.

Mackie was charged with eluding an officer and violation of conditions of release sometime after Monday’s chase but was later bailed out of Cumberland County Jail, according to the posting.

Police suspect that he is in the Sanford-Shapleigh-Lebanon area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-324-1111.