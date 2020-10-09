Firefighters rescued a dock worker who fell off a pier into freezing water at Portland’s Holyoke Wharf on Friday.

The unidentified worker fell about 25 feet into 58 degree water at about 10:30 a.m., suffering serious injuries. He was on a pylon in the water when firefighters found him. Two rescue swimmers swam to him, stabilized his condition and pulled him into a rescue boat before an ambulance took him to an area hospital, Portland firefighters said.

Witnesses played “a vital role” in directing firefighters to the worker and keeping his spirits up by talking to him while they were in the water, firefighters said.