A Turner man will serve 6 years in prison for his part in a scam that used Maine’s medical marijuana program to illegally grow and sell pot outside of Maine.

Andrew Waite, 32, was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Portland on Thursday on several drug and weapons charges, United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank said.

Federal agents alleged that Waite had more than 600 pounds of marijuana, $216,000 in cash, a Ferrari and several guns when they raided his home as part of more than 20 search-warrant executions in February 2018.

Waite was indicted on federal drug trafficking and illegal firearms charges in August 2018 and pleaded guilty on October 2019.