Maine businesses will resume facial tattoo, waxing and piercing services starting next week as part of a slight relaxation of the state’s face mask requirements.

Effective Tuesday and intended for salons, spas and tattoo parlors, new state guidelines released Friday allow clients of their personal grooming services to remove their face masks for service to areas normally covered by the masks or other protective gear.





But the exposure should occur only for as long as the work takes, and with as little uncovering of a client’s face as possible, according to the guidelines.

“For example, if upper lip waxing is to occur, the mask may be removed only for the portion of the service that involves the upper lip and must remain on for the other portions,” according to the new guidelines.

Work that could take longer than 15 minutes, including facial tattoos, makeup applications and electrolysis, “must be performed in a completely separate room” from other clients, with doors closed and only one customer and client per room, according to the guidelines.

Services “that take more than just a few minutes to perform significantly increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. They can be performed provided removal of the customer’s mask only occurs during the active time of the service.”

The new guidelines follow an executive order Gov. Janet Mills signed earlier this week that opens a fourth stage of the restart of Maine’s economy.