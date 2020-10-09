PORTLAND – WordLab, a state-accredited apprenticeship program and sister company to strategic communications firm Broadreach Public Relations, announced the promotion of Berwick native, Sacha Kiesman and the hiring Brunswick resident, Katie Krott.

Kiesman, a University of Southern Maine (USM) graduate, was hired to a permanent position at WordLab after completing the 12-month apprenticeship program earlier this year. Krott, also a graduate of USM, joined the program as its newest apprentice following her work with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visit Portland.





“Expanding our staff with young, talented professionals is essential to our growth today and into the future. Sacha and Katie are poised to make immediate contributions to the firm; and their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and willingness to step up was commendable,” said Linda Varrell, president and CEO of both WordLab and Broadreach.

Kiesman studied strategic communication and public relations at USM, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2019. She has also previously worked as a communications intern for Catholic Charities Maine and as a public relations specialist for Amistad Counseling Services. At WordLab, she’ll draw upon her nonprofit experience to balance technical procedure and humanity while working with clients.

Krott holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from USM and is excited to continue working with local small businesses and nonprofits. When not at work, she enjoys reading, yoga, traveling and trying out as many new restaurants in Portland as she can.

About WordLab — WordLab is a first-of-its-kind state-accredited Department of Labor apprenticeship program for public relations specialists under the Maine Apprenticeship Program (MAP). Bringing together recent college graduates in a supervised environment, apprentices work on real-world communications and marketing projects to gain the necessary skills to advance their careers. Clients include micro-businesses and nonprofits with limited budgets and resources looking to raise their profile and achieve their goals, while supporting this unique workforce solution. For more information, visit WordLab at https://wordlabpr.com/. WordLab is a City of Portland Community Development Assisted Project.

About Broadreach Public Relations — Broadreach Public Relations, founded in 2007 and located on Portland, Maine’s historic waterfront, provides high-level strategic communications, public affairs and marketing services to some of New England’s most highly regarded firms and organizations. The Broadreach team takes pride in helping clients build their credibility, raise their profile, and expand their reach. Learn more at http://www.broadreachpr.com.