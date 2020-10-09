PROSPECT — Fright at the Fort had to be canceled this year … which is so sad it’s scary! This is Fort Knox’s largest annual fundraiser. Branded product company, W.S. Emerson has teamed up with Friends of Fort Knox to bring some of the Fright at the Fort Halloween fun to you this year with some spooky commemorative apparel plus the best part is W.S. Emerson is donating over half the proceeds to Friends of Fort Knox.

You don’t have to miss out on all the Halloween fun this year, Support the Fort get a limited edition 2020 shirt. Go to wsemerson.com to order, they can’t wait to scare you next year!

The direct link is at https://frightatthefort.itemorder.com.