PORTLAND — In advance of Election Day, Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland will offer a presentation entitled “Searching for the Common Good: An Invitation to Dialogue” on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. The presentation and dialogue will be available via Zoom.

“How do we follow our Church’s call to participate in public life, form our conscience, and stand up for the dignity of each life and for the common good in the face of divisions?” said Fr. Paul Sullivan, S.J., pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish. “We hope people will join us online to discover some of the answers.”





Dr. David O’Brien, professor of history and Catholic studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, will help participants reflect on these issues. He is the author of six books, including an award-winning biography of Fr. Isaac Hecker, founder of the Paulist Fathers.

Dr. O’Brien’s talk will be followed by a live conversation with Fr. Sullivan. This event is free of charge and sponsored by the Social Justice and Peace Commission of Our Lady of Hope Parish.

To register, email Mary at marymobrien2@gmail.com or contact the parish at 207-797-7026. Once registered, the link and connection information for the Zoom meeting will be given.