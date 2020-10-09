PITTSFIELD — Balfour Farm, 461 Webb Road, will invite the public to learn about cheese making on our small family farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 for Open Creamery Day. There will be educational displays about animals (pigs, chickens and cows), equipment, cheesemaking and our off grid solar system. Neighboring Pittsfield farms will join us: Snakeroot Organic Farm will offer vegetables for sale and Waggin’ Tail Farm will offer their fiber arts and mead created under their Aegir’s Den label. The Pittsfield Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs, hamburgers and offering hot coffee.

The Balfour Farm store, The Little Cheese Shop, will offer fresh baked goods and mulled cider, cheeses from our farm as well as 11 additional Maine creameries, beer, wine, hard cider and more artisanal foods created in Maine. The store will be set up outside to maximize space between shoppers. There are picnicking areas available.





This event will adhere to Maine CDC guidelines, including requesting contact tracing information, mask wearing and social distancing.

The event on our farm is part of the Maine Cheese Guild’s annual Open Creamery Day. A full map of participating creameries and more information on activities available can be found at www.mainecheeseguild.org.



For more information contact Heather Donahue at 207-213-3159 or balfourfarm@gmail.com, go to www.balfourfarmdairy.com or see Balfour Farm on Facebook.