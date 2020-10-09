CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats-only concerts in the auditorium returns Friday, Oct. 16, with another happy return: singer, songwriter and one-man honky-tonk band Travis James Humphrey.

“I feel incredibly honored to be asked to return to one of the very finest venues I’ve ever had the privilege of playing,” Humphrey said.





Doors will open 7 p.m. and the Hallowell-based musician will perform a one-set show beginning 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all seats are assigned. Ticket sales, via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154, ending at 3:30 p.m. day of show. Face coverings are required in the building.

Humphrey grew up in Houlton and learned the hard working musician trade from his father, Tim Humphrey. After high school, Travis served eight years as a United States Air Force Bandsman before returning home to Maine with his wife, writer Shonna Milliken Humphrey.

Travis James has opened shows for B.B. King, Ricky Skaggs, Roy Clark, Bill Chinnock, The Don Campbell Band, Ayla Brown, Nora Jane Struthers, Steve Azar, Frankie Ballard, Jason Aldean, Michael Peterson, Andy Griggs, Peter Noone, Entrain, Johnny Hiland, Murali Coryell and Blackberry Smoke, both as a solo performer and as a backing guitarist for other feature performers.

Concertgoers can expect original songs from his four studio albums, as well as well-chosen and -interpreted covers. For a preview, check out Humphrey’s “Roadhouse Gospel Hour” couch concerts on his Facebook page.

As with all SoundCheck concerts, his show also will be streamed live on the opera house’s Facebook page and soon after available on its YouTube Channel. Donations to the Community Arts Fund are always appreciated.