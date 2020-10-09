BANGOR — The City Clerk’s office will be moving to the Cross Insurance Center Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 13. Regular City Clerk services such as business licenses, marriage licenses, birth certificates and voter registration will continue to be offered in-person during regular hours.

The City Clerk’s Cross Insurance Center location will stay open until 5:30 p.m. each day for early in-person voting. Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. This will allow for the city to follow physical distancing guidelines while continuing to provide in-person City Clerk services.





“As a city we continue to prepare and take proactive steps for what we anticipate to be high voter turnout for this election,” said Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow. “This move gives us more room for people to physically distance and stay safe while utilizing important City services like voter registration and early voting.”

With the City Clerk’s office moving to the larger space, the Treasury Department for the City will relocate back to City Hall, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13. Hours for the City’s Treasury Department will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All Treasury Department services such as vehicle registrations, property tax payments, and sewer/stormwater payments will once again be offered in-person at City Hall.

Many of the in-person services are also offered on the City of Bangor website at www.bangormaine.gov.