Boys Soccer
Bangor 2, John Bapst 1
At Bangor
Bangor goals: Andrew Munroe (2 penalty kicks); John Bapst: Jonathan Pangburn
Hermon 1, MCI 0
At Hermon
Hermon (2-0) goal: Gavin Coombs; assist: Ryan Shorey; goalies, Hermon: Xavier Jelks 7 saves, 7 shots; Maine Central Institute (0-3): Cameron Weaver 8 saves, 9 shots
Central 2, Foxcroft Acad. 1
At Corinth
Central (3-2) goals: Jack Miller, Simon Allen; assists: Matt Albert, Malachi Miller; Foxcroft (3-1): Jahime Cargill; goalies, Central: Scott Ferrie 9 saves, 16 shots; Foxcroft: Jessie Drury 11 saves, 15 shots
Lee Acad. 2, Schenck 1
At Lee Academy
Lee Academy ( 3-1) goals: Nick Allard, Davide Zanotta; assists: Matthew Noyes 2; Schenck (4-1) goal: Ryan Ingalls; goalies, Lee: Andrew Scott 7 saves, 12 shots; Schenck: Tyrone Davis 17 saves, 34 shots
Lee 11, Mattanawcook 0
At Lee, Monday
Lee Academy (2-1) goals: Eain Allard 3, Matthew Noyes 2, Luca Zanotta 2, Nick Allard 1, Ethen Allard 1, Davide Zanotta 1, Alessio Zanotta 1; assists: Matthew Noyes 2, Luca Zanotta 2, Ethen Allard 1; Goalies: Lee: Andrew Scott, Eain Allard, Matthew Noyes, Luca Zanotta 5 saves on 7 shots; Mattanawcook: Carter Noble & Josh Farrington 21 saves on 53 shots
Schenck 1, PVHS 0
At East Millinocket
Schenck (3-0) goal: Gabe Whitehouse; assist: Jesse Stanley; Goalies: Schenck: Tyrone Davis recorded 9 saves on 12 shots; PVHS (2-2): Lance Neal recorded 8 saves on 13 shots
Easton 22, East Grand 0
At Easton
Easton (3-0) goals: Owen Sweeney 6, Trey Brewer 3, Blake King 3, Chase Flewelling 2, Madison Bubar 2, Kody Carter 1, Paul Bonner 1, Ben Currier 1, Mitchell Flewelling 1, Cody Nadeau 1, Gus Bonner 1; East Grand (0-4)
Girls Soccer
Foxcroft Acad. 3, Central 0
At Dover-Foxcroft
Foxcroft Academy (4-1) goals: Kiya Cook 3; assists: Ainsley Ade, Kamryn Commeau, Halle Page; goalies, Foxcroft: Olivia Hill 13 saves, 24 shots; Central (2-4): Lexi Gibson 17 saves, 27 shots
Ashland 3 Katahdin 2
At Ashland
Ashland (3-0) goals: Willow Hall, Mia Carney, Gabby Ayotte; Katahdin (1-2): Maggie O’Hara, Emily Beyer; Goalies: Ashland: Jamie Poulin, 7 saves on 9 shots; Katahdin: Nakita Keim, 15 saves on 18 shots.
Fort Kent 2, Wisdom 0
At Fort Kent
Fort Kent goals: Gabby Martin, Julia Cyr; assists: Hannah Lovley 2; goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 8 saves, 8 shots; Wisdom: Emma Chamberland 26 saves, 36 shots
Mount View 7, Belfast 2
At Thorndike
Mount View goals: Gabby Ravin 3, Sage Pound 3, Mia Rae; assists: Lydia Bryant, Gabby Allen, Gabby Ravin, Hannah Coolen; Belfast: Natalie Hamlin 2 (one penalty kick); Goalies: Mount View: Gabby Hanks, Maddy Bisson 3 saves, 6 shots); Belfast: Stella Collins 10 saves, 21 shots
Foxcroft 3, PCHS 1
At Dover Foxcroft
Foxcroft Academy (3-1) goals: Kamryn Commeau, Kiya Cook, Maria Morales; Piscataquis Community (0-3): Brylee Ricker; Goalies: Foxcroft: Foxcroft Alexia Poire 6 saves on 8 shots; PCHS: Lauren Robinson 18 saves on 30 shots
Golf
At Dexter Muni GC, par 35
Dexter (5-0) 197, Foxcroft Acad. (4-1) 201
Dexter: Ben Bourgoin 44, Brady Reynolds 48, Will Kusnierz 53, Josh Mann 52
Foxcroft: Austin Seavey 47, Anthony Smith 46, Wyatt Rayfield 53, Aaden Lane 55
Medalist: Bourgoin (D) 44