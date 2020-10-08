In this October 2019 file photo, the Bangor High School boys soccer team takes on Hampden Academy. The Rams edged John Bapst of Baangor 2-1 on Wednesday. (Natalie Williams | BDN)

Boys Soccer

Bangor 2, John Bapst 1

At Bangor

Bangor goals: Andrew Munroe (2 penalty kicks); John Bapst: Jonathan Pangburn

Hermon 1, MCI 0

At Hermon

Hermon (2-0) goal: Gavin Coombs; assist: Ryan Shorey; goalies, Hermon: Xavier Jelks 7 saves, 7 shots; Maine Central Institute (0-3): Cameron Weaver 8 saves, 9 shots

Central 2, Foxcroft Acad. 1

At Corinth

Central (3-2) goals: Jack Miller, Simon Allen; assists: Matt Albert, Malachi Miller; Foxcroft (3-1): Jahime Cargill; goalies, Central: Scott Ferrie 9 saves, 16 shots; Foxcroft: Jessie Drury 11 saves, 15 shots

Lee Acad. 2, Schenck 1

At Lee Academy

Lee Academy ( 3-1) goals: Nick Allard, Davide Zanotta; assists: Matthew Noyes 2; Schenck (4-1) goal: Ryan Ingalls; goalies, Lee: Andrew Scott 7 saves, 12 shots; Schenck: Tyrone Davis 17 saves, 34 shots

Lee 11, Mattanawcook 0

At Lee, Monday

Lee Academy (2-1) goals: Eain Allard 3, Matthew Noyes 2, Luca Zanotta 2, Nick Allard 1, Ethen Allard 1, Davide Zanotta 1, Alessio Zanotta 1; assists: Matthew Noyes 2, Luca Zanotta 2, Ethen Allard 1; Goalies: Lee: Andrew Scott, Eain Allard, Matthew Noyes, Luca Zanotta 5 saves on 7 shots; Mattanawcook: Carter Noble & Josh Farrington 21 saves on 53 shots

Schenck 1, PVHS 0

At East Millinocket

Schenck (3-0) goal: Gabe Whitehouse; assist: Jesse Stanley; Goalies: Schenck: Tyrone Davis recorded 9 saves on 12 shots; PVHS (2-2): Lance Neal recorded 8 saves on 13 shots

Easton 22, East Grand 0

At Easton

Easton (3-0) goals: Owen Sweeney 6, Trey Brewer 3, Blake King 3, Chase Flewelling 2, Madison Bubar 2, Kody Carter 1, Paul Bonner 1, Ben Currier 1, Mitchell Flewelling 1, Cody Nadeau 1, Gus Bonner 1; East Grand (0-4)

Girls Soccer

Foxcroft Acad. 3, Central 0

At Dover-Foxcroft

Foxcroft Academy (4-1) goals: Kiya Cook 3; assists: Ainsley Ade, Kamryn Commeau, Halle Page; goalies, Foxcroft: Olivia Hill 13 saves, 24 shots; Central (2-4): Lexi Gibson 17 saves, 27 shots

Ashland 3 Katahdin 2

At Ashland

Ashland (3-0) goals: Willow Hall, Mia Carney, Gabby Ayotte; Katahdin (1-2): Maggie O’Hara, Emily Beyer; Goalies: Ashland: Jamie Poulin, 7 saves on 9 shots; Katahdin: Nakita Keim, 15 saves on 18 shots.

Fort Kent 2, Wisdom 0

At Fort Kent

Fort Kent goals: Gabby Martin, Julia Cyr; assists: Hannah Lovley 2; goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 8 saves, 8 shots; Wisdom: Emma Chamberland 26 saves, 36 shots

Mount View 7, Belfast 2

At Thorndike

Mount View goals: Gabby Ravin 3, Sage Pound 3, Mia Rae; assists: Lydia Bryant, Gabby Allen, Gabby Ravin, Hannah Coolen; Belfast: Natalie Hamlin 2 (one penalty kick); Goalies: Mount View: Gabby Hanks, Maddy Bisson 3 saves, 6 shots); Belfast: Stella Collins 10 saves, 21 shots

Foxcroft 3, PCHS 1

At Dover Foxcroft

Foxcroft Academy (3-1) goals: Kamryn Commeau, Kiya Cook, Maria Morales; Piscataquis Community (0-3): Brylee Ricker; Goalies: Foxcroft: Foxcroft Alexia Poire 6 saves on 8 shots; PCHS: Lauren Robinson 18 saves on 30 shots

Golf

At Dexter Muni GC, par 35

Dexter (5-0) 197, Foxcroft Acad. (4-1) 201

Dexter: Ben Bourgoin 44, Brady Reynolds 48, Will Kusnierz 53, Josh Mann 52

Foxcroft: Austin Seavey 47, Anthony Smith 46, Wyatt Rayfield 53, Aaden Lane 55

Medalist: Bourgoin (D) 44