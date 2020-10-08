The November election is just a few weeks away, and city and town clerks across Maine have been working hard to get ready. How will this election look differently than years past? What COVID-19 precautions will be taken for in-person voting? What does voting by mail look like?

BDN politics editor Michael Shepherd leads a discussion with three Maine city/town clerks on how they are preparing for the election.





Guest speakers:

Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk

Darci Wheeler, Bath City Clerk

Jacob Gran, Bucksport Town Clerk