High winds have knocked out power to almost 3,800 people across a large swath of Maine.

The electrical outages hit 2,255 people in Penobscot County, 1,472 in northern Penobscot and Piscataquis counties and 38 in Hancock County, according to Versant Power.

Towns hit include Glenburn, Hampden, Hudson and Newburgh and surrounding communities.

Versant hopes to restore power by 9 p.m.