Next month’s Maine Harvest Festival has been canceled.

Hosting the event at the Cross Insurance Center in the usual manner would have violated coronavirus restrictions and holding it outdoors wasn’t feasible either, said Tony Vail, general manager at the center.





“Our team at the Cross Insurance Center has given a 150 percent effort to try to find every way possible to put on this event,” Vail said. “Our goal of course is to bring the event back next year, with the possibility of having a similar or smaller type event in the spring or summer should restrictions allow us to do so.”

Held in the Bangor area since 2011, the event usually draws more than 5,500 attendees. USA Today ranked it the nation’s fifth-best fall harvest festival in 2015. The two-day festival was due to run on the weekend of Nov. 21.

The Bangor Veterans Day parade was also canceled on Thursday. It was scheduled for Nov. 11.