CAMDEN — The board of United Midcoast Charities (UMC) has selected John Viehman as its new executive director. Viehman succeeds UMC’s first executive director, Megan Williams, who recently joined Maine Public as direct marketing and fundraising manager.

Viehman has had a long publishing and broadcasting career while also engaging in many community activities. His magazines and two PBS series “Trailside” and “Anyplace Wild” received multiple National Magazine Awards and Emmy nominations, and he has frequently provided expert testimony to the U.S. Congress in support of outdoor recreation and wilderness preservation. In recent years, he has been a sales representative for the Courier Publications and VillageSoup network of news outlets.





Viehman joined the UMC board in 2014 after serving for six years on its communications committee. He was UMC’s board chair and president from 2015-19. During that time, the organization undertook a strategic planning process to develop its explicit vision, mission, values, goals, and supportive work plans. As part of that process, UMC hired Williams, who worked closely with Viehman to create comprehensive policies and procedures.

Viehman serves on the boards of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Rockport Library Foundation and on the Rockport Planning Board. He is a past mentor and Midcoast coordinator for the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ “Top Gun” business mentoring program and belongs to the West Bay Rotary Club.

UMC President Betsy Saltonstall praised Williams’ contributions to the organization and welcomed Viehman’s appointment, “We benefited tremendously from Megan’s work, which helped us build transparency and develop a consistent, strategic approach to achieving our mission. John’s firm devotion to that mission, his deep experience as a UMC volunteer, and his skills as a professional communicator have already contributed greatly to our progress during the past several years. We are delighted to know that he soon will be leading us as executive director.”

Viehman, who will assume his new role on Nov. 5, said, “Taking on the role of executive director is one of those rare opportunities where I can apply the best practices and skill sets I’ve honed throughout my professional career and merge them with my passion for improving the welfare of our community. It really is a dream job for me.”

About United Midcoast Charities — UMC energizes Midcoast Maine nonprofits through finance and guidance, supporting a network of resources stronger than any single organization. UMC’s primary focus areas are food, housing, health & safety and economic security. Through a thorough application and review process, in the last three years, UMC has awarded grants totaling $1.8 million to more than 50 local agencies. Individuals and businesses throughout the region give generously to support the vital work of clinics, daycare centers, food banks, soup kitchens, medical services, housing providers and many other organizations. For more details, visit http://www.unitedmidcoastcharities.org.