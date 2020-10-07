BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,000

Lucksgottachange, Br Ranger, 6.60 3.40 2.10

Maddie D, Ma Athearn, 7.00 5.60





Belly Dancer, Ga Mosher, 2.40

T—2:00.3. Ex. 2-3, $76.40; Tr. 2-3-5, $463.20

SECOND, Trot, $5,000

Photo King, Da Deslandes, 11.20 5.60 2.80

Big Bang Hanover, Wi Campbell, 4.40 3.40

Little Macabee, Ke Switzer Jr, 6.60

T—2:00.2. Ex. 5-6, $25.60; Tr. 5-6-1, $215.80; Early DD 2-5, $37.80

Scratched: Pc’s Wildcard

THIRD, Pace, $5,000

Sarah’s Lilly, Br Ranger, 6.00 3.40 3.80

The New Americana, He Campbell, 3.00 2.80

Eternal Ring, Ga Mosher, 3.80

T—1:56.4. Ex. 4-3, $19.20; Tr. 4-3-6, $271.20

FOURTH, Pace, $3,300

Downeast Foxy Lady, Br Ranger, 7.60 3.40 2.20

Spiffy Miss, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10

Steuben Iron Lady, He Campbell, 2.10

T—1:58.0. Ex. 5-1, $12.80; Tr. 5-1-2, $26.80

FIFTH, Pace, $5,000

Safety Second, Da Deslandes, 2.20 2.20 2.10

Fox Valley Cupid, Ke Switzer Jr, 6.60 2.60

Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 2.20

T—1:57.2. Ex. 3-2, $13.80; Tr. 3-2-6, $46.60

SIXTH, Pace, $4,050

Millwood Faith N, Da Deslandes, 5.80 3.60 2.80

Cee Pee Panic, Br Ranger, 4.60 3.40

Windemerenightlife, Wi Campbell, 2.10

T—1:59.0. Ex. 4-8, $22.40; Tr. 4-8-3, $53.00

Scratched: Alittlebithiphop

SEVENTH, Pace, $7,000

Bo Master, Da Deslandes, 3.60 2.60 2.10

Stormyweatherahead, Ma Athearn, 4.60 3.40

Simply Susational N, Ro Cushing, 2.40

T—1:56.2. Ex. 1-2, $13.20; Tr. 1-2-3, $17.00; Pick 3 races 3-4-1, $7.40

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,000

Artzuma, He Campbell, 3.20 2.40 2.20

Its Just Numbers, Wi Campbell, 5.40 4.80

Reagans Revenge, Da Deslandes, 2.80

T—2:00.3. Ex. 3-2, $16.00; Tr. 3-2-4, $29.60

NINTH, Trot, $4,050

And Up We Go, He Campbell, 6.00 2.80 2.10

Call Me Hal, Ni Graffam, 12.80 6.20

Roadshow Vic, St Wilson, 4.00

T—2:02.1. Ex. 3-4, $87.80; Tr. 3-4-7, $1,020.00

Scratched: Jake G’s Champion

TENTH, Pace, $3,300

Sandinista, He Campbell, 4.40 2.40 2.10

Village Beat, Br Ranger, 2.80 2.10

Only Way I Know, Ma Athearn, 2.80

T—2:00.2. Ex. 4-1, $7.00; Tr. 4-1-5, $22.20; Late DD 3-4, $11.40

Total Handle: $36,473