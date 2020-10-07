BANGOR RACEWAY
Wednesday Results
FIRST, Pace, $3,000
Lucksgottachange, Br Ranger, 6.60 3.40 2.10
Maddie D, Ma Athearn, 7.00 5.60
Belly Dancer, Ga Mosher, 2.40
T—2:00.3. Ex. 2-3, $76.40; Tr. 2-3-5, $463.20
SECOND, Trot, $5,000
Photo King, Da Deslandes, 11.20 5.60 2.80
Big Bang Hanover, Wi Campbell, 4.40 3.40
Little Macabee, Ke Switzer Jr, 6.60
T—2:00.2. Ex. 5-6, $25.60; Tr. 5-6-1, $215.80; Early DD 2-5, $37.80
Scratched: Pc’s Wildcard
THIRD, Pace, $5,000
Sarah’s Lilly, Br Ranger, 6.00 3.40 3.80
The New Americana, He Campbell, 3.00 2.80
Eternal Ring, Ga Mosher, 3.80
T—1:56.4. Ex. 4-3, $19.20; Tr. 4-3-6, $271.20
FOURTH, Pace, $3,300
Downeast Foxy Lady, Br Ranger, 7.60 3.40 2.20
Spiffy Miss, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10
Steuben Iron Lady, He Campbell, 2.10
T—1:58.0. Ex. 5-1, $12.80; Tr. 5-1-2, $26.80
FIFTH, Pace, $5,000
Safety Second, Da Deslandes, 2.20 2.20 2.10
Fox Valley Cupid, Ke Switzer Jr, 6.60 2.60
Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 2.20
T—1:57.2. Ex. 3-2, $13.80; Tr. 3-2-6, $46.60
SIXTH, Pace, $4,050
Millwood Faith N, Da Deslandes, 5.80 3.60 2.80
Cee Pee Panic, Br Ranger, 4.60 3.40
Windemerenightlife, Wi Campbell, 2.10
T—1:59.0. Ex. 4-8, $22.40; Tr. 4-8-3, $53.00
Scratched: Alittlebithiphop
SEVENTH, Pace, $7,000
Bo Master, Da Deslandes, 3.60 2.60 2.10
Stormyweatherahead, Ma Athearn, 4.60 3.40
Simply Susational N, Ro Cushing, 2.40
T—1:56.2. Ex. 1-2, $13.20; Tr. 1-2-3, $17.00; Pick 3 races 3-4-1, $7.40
EIGHTH, Pace, $3,000
Artzuma, He Campbell, 3.20 2.40 2.20
Its Just Numbers, Wi Campbell, 5.40 4.80
Reagans Revenge, Da Deslandes, 2.80
T—2:00.3. Ex. 3-2, $16.00; Tr. 3-2-4, $29.60
NINTH, Trot, $4,050
And Up We Go, He Campbell, 6.00 2.80 2.10
Call Me Hal, Ni Graffam, 12.80 6.20
Roadshow Vic, St Wilson, 4.00
T—2:02.1. Ex. 3-4, $87.80; Tr. 3-4-7, $1,020.00
Scratched: Jake G’s Champion
TENTH, Pace, $3,300
Sandinista, He Campbell, 4.40 2.40 2.10
Village Beat, Br Ranger, 2.80 2.10
Only Way I Know, Ma Athearn, 2.80
T—2:00.2. Ex. 4-1, $7.00; Tr. 4-1-5, $22.20; Late DD 3-4, $11.40
Total Handle: $36,473