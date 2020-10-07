Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to visit Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday to stump for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, although details are scant on her visit.

The former presidential candidate and top surrogate for Biden will be in Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday, according to a reporter from WMUR, a New Hampshire TV station. The campaign confirmed the swing, but did not provide more details after being asked for comment.

It comes as polling shows a close race in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District between Biden and President Donald Trump, who won the more conservative part of the state by 10 points in 2016. First Lady Jill Biden made a swing to Orono and Blue Hill two weeks ago as the Biden campaign edges back into in-person events it canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign for President Donald Trump has been more aggressive in pursuing events here, sending two of the president’s sons in recent weeks to stump in Maine. The largest event was a base-rallying event in Holden featuring Donald Trump Jr. and a crowd of hundreds.