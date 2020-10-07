A Bar Harbor man died Tuesday evening after he was injured in a three-car chain-reaction crash.

Christopher Buzzell, 45, was driving a 2011 Jeep Cherokee south on Route 102 in Bar Harbor about 1:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser driven by 23-year-old Halsey Aguiar of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Aguiar’s Toyota was pushed into the rear of a black GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Edward Monat of Bar Harbor, according to Bar Harbor police Sgt. Douglas Brundrett.





Aguiar’s and Monat’s vehicles were stopped ahead of Buzzell just before the collision, Brundrett said.

Buzzell suffered “incapacitating” injuries. He was taken to Northern Light Maine Medical Center in Ellsworth before being airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He died later that evening at the Bangor hospital, Brundrett said.

The crash remains under investigation.