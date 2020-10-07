An Auburn woman accused of shooting another woman in the face on Sunday was detained by alleged eyewitnesses until her arrest, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported Wednesday.

Kachina Swasey, 24, appeared before a judge via video on Wednesday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail. She has been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, two counts of assault on an officer and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Swasey was arguing with 37-year-old Jessica Swearingen near Moulton Park on Hutchins Street in Auburn at about 5:30 p.m. when Swearingen was shot. Swearingen told police that Swasey shot her, the Sun Journal reported.

If convicted, Swasey faces up to 40 years imprisonment, the Sun Journal reported.