The Lewiston Police Department said a rabid bat was found in a home in the Montello-Sherbrook-Kensington Terrace area last weekend.

A resident found the bat in the home and contacted animal control. The bat was taken in for testing and confirmed positive for rabies, according to the department.





Police are urging residents to be cautious when dealing with wild animals that could be rabid.

In late August, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded people that it can be difficult to tell whether a bat has exposed a person to rabies and advised consulting with a health care provider.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.