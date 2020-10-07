Two Connecticut men are on the run after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through central Maine on Tuesday.

Waterville police attempted to stop a vehicle occupied by Christopher Terenc Farrow, 32, and Dayshawn Middleton, 29, because one of its occupants was wanted on robbery charges out of Connecticut, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





The vehicle didn’t stop and led officers on a chase through Waterville, Clinton and Augusta, where state troopers joined the pursuit, England said.

Police ended the chase as speeds approached 100 mph.

The vehicle continued south on Interstate 95 to Interstate 295 before exiting onto Route 197 in Richmond. On Route 201, a trooper used a PIT maneuver, causing both vehicles to leave the road, England said.

Farrow and Middleton fled into the woods. Trooper Tyler Harrington was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he was treated for concussion symptoms and released, according to England.

Farrow was described as a Black man standing 5-foot-11, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Middleton was described as a Black man standing 6-foot-5, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may have a 20-something woman with them, England said.