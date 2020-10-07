On what turned out to be the band’s last-ever tour, Van Halen played a concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor in July 2015, featuring three members of its original lineup — singer David Lee Roth, drummer Alex Van Halen and guitarist Eddie Van Halen, alongside his son, Wolfgang, on bass.

Eddie Van Halen, one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, died on Tuesday at the age of 65, after a long battle with cancer.





The band’s tumultuous nearly 50-year career included some of the most indelible rock hits ever, including “Jump,” “Dance the Night Away” and “Running With the Devil” — all anchored by Eddie Van Halen’s lightning-fast guitar pyrotechnics, a style unique to him that nevertheless influenced generations of other guitarists.

Van Halen performs at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on July 30, 2015, in Bangor. Credit: Ashely L. Conti / BDN

Tributes to the legendary guitarist poured in on Tuesday, including, in Maine, many shares on social media of a clip from the Bangor concert featuring Eddie Van Halen’s guitar solo. The clip, filmed by a fan at the show, shows nearly 10 minutes of Van Halen’s explosive performance.

The nearly sold-out concert was also attended by Bangor residents Chris and Martha Ward, who love Van Halen so much that they named their son Edward, after Van Halen.