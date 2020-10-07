Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with rain showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 27 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 584 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 142. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that she has issued an executive order to move into a fourth stage of restarting Maine’s economy beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 13, expanded a face-covering mandate statewide and set a Nov. 2 reopening date for bars and tasting rooms.

In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, right, departs after paying respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

Democratic and Republican leaders have been at odds over a renewed stimulus bill for more than two months. The White House had dangled the possibility of a $1.6 trillion stimulus bill last week, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, had asked for $2.2 trillion.

Collins, a Republican, said Tuesday evening that waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on stimulus was a “huge mistake” and that she had been in touch with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Trump administration’s lead negotiator, and several of her colleagues in the Senate.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, left, and incumbent Sen. Susan Collins participate in a debate at the Holiday Inn By The Bay, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Credit: Brianna Soukup / Portland Press Herald

Sara Gideon came in with 44 percent of the vote compared to 43 percent for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a new Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll found. Unenrolled candidate Lisa Savage had 2 percent while Max Linn had 1 percent. The poll, conducted by the Portland-based Digital Research Insights for the Bangor Daily News, surveyed 466 likely voters between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4.

PLUS: Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden held a wide lead in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in the poll even as Republicans in different races — including President Donald Trump — performed well there.

In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, an election worker sorts a stack of ballots during a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a last-ditch effort by the Maine Republican Party to stop ranked choice voting from being used for the first time in the state’s presidential contest.

Kevin Staples, a scientist with the state Department of Marine Resources, loops two pieces of rope tied together through winches on a hydraulic tensile testing machine at a DMR regional office on Oct. 2, 2020. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Since early 2019, a small group of scientists at the Maine Department of Marine Resources have been testing a variety of different types of rope knotted together by putting them under strain with an old hydraulic tensile testing machine. The idea is to come up with a way Maine lobstermen can affordably satisfy federal laws that prohibit fishing activity from harming protected marine species such as North Atlantic right whales.

Monhegan Island Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

Stepping off of a ferry onto Monhegan island is like stepping back in time. No paved roads. No cellphone service. A one-room schoolhouse sits in the island’s center. But thanks to a volunteer-led effort and a substantial grant from the federal government, Monhegan island could be breaking ground on a broadband internet system by next summer.

In this June 18, 2017, file photo, thirteen-lined ground squirrels congregate near the ninth hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

Fall in Maine can be a glorious time of year. It’s when leaf peeping hits its peak. It’s when colder nights just beg for a cozy blanket and a good book and pumpkin-spice flavored everything is everywhere. But fall can also bring headaches to homeowners because it’s also the time of year rodents are looking for places to den up for the winter.

