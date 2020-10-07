ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two updates specific to the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“Navigating the Label Regulatory Requirements for Soil Fumigation” will be presented online by Maine Board of Pesticide Control inspector Keith Brown, followed by “Dickeya in the Maine Potato Industry” with UMaine Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson. The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register and get additional details on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/agricultural-update-oneline-zoom-course/. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4374 or stevenj@maine.edu.