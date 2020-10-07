The Maine Multicultural Center will present the community forum “Protecting Voting Rights for Maine Immigrants” online from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct, 14.

The forum will be presented by Anna Kellar, executive director of the League of Women Voters and Maine Citizens for Clean Elections.

While Maine has some of the best voting rights laws in the country, some Mainers still face barriers to exercising their vote this November. What does voter suppression look like in Maine and what can we do about it? This talk will analyze how the national trend of racist voter suppression impacts Maine, and how local communities can make a difference on the ground through voter education and election observation.To register for this event on Zoom go to https://bit.ly/32rMBaa (Zoom participants are limited to 90) or watch on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/maineculturalcenter.