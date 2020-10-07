HOULTON – Katahdin Trust Company, a local community bank founded in 1918, serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine HR Convention.

“We are extremely proud to receive the Best Places to Work in Maine designation for three continuous years,” said Jon Prescott, Katahdin Trust president and CEO. “I would like to thank all of our employees for everything they have done during these rapidly changing times and their part in making Katahdin Trust a successful and great place to work. We are fortunate to have such an incredible team.”





Katahdin Trust offers an outstanding employee benefits package. Benefits include performance bonus incentives, sick and personal family time, a college tuition reimbursement program, and an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Creating an innovative culture that both values and rewards employees remains a top priority for Katahdin Trust. Once a month, the Bank celebrates ‘Fun Friday’ and rewards employees with various treats, logo gear, or other surprises.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 84 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250-plus U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

– Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth about 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Katahdin Trust will be recognized in the Oct. 19 edition of Mainebiz where the rankings will be released for the first time.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

About Katahdin Trust — Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918 and named one of the 2018-2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, is a community bank with more than $900 million in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQX under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/stock/KTHN/quote. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.