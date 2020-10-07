The Poets Corner will present a Zoom webinar from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. Four British poets will be featured in this month’s reading. This distinguished gathering includes James Harpur, Hilary Davies, Edward Clarke, and Sarah Law. Register by email to: thepoetscornermaine@gmail.com. for this Zoom event.

Mark S. Burrows will moderate this event. He has been until recently on the faculty of a university in Bochum, Germany, where he taught religion and literature; he is a poet and award-winning translator of German literature, and now makes his home in Camden (www.msburrows.com).





Edward Clarke has published several collections of poems, most recently “A Book of Psalms” (Paraclete Press, 2020). He presented Clarke’s Psalter, a documentary about writing these poems, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in September, 2018. He is also the author of two books of criticism, “The Later Affluence of W.B. Yeats and Wallace Stevens” (Palgrave Macmillan, 2012) and “The Vagabond Spirit of Poetry” (Iff Books, 2014) and joins us from Oxford.

Hilary Davies has published four collections of poetry, including most recently “Exile and the Kingdom” (2016). She is also a translator, essayist and critic. The recipient of numerous literary awards and distinctions, she has served as chairman of the Poetry Society of Great Britain and is a Fellow of the English Association. She is joining us from London.

James Harpur has published six poetry collections, including most recently “The White Silhouette” (2018), an Irish Times Book of the Year. Winner of the Michael Hartnett Poetry Prize, among others, He regularly broadcasts his work on radio and gives readings and talks about poetry, inspiration and the imagination in universities, schools and at literary festivals. He is joining us from West Cork, Ireland (www.jamesharpur.com).

Sarah Law is a poet and tutor for the Open University and elsewhere. She has published five collections of poetry and a Poetry Book Society Selected pamphlet in the UK, and a sixth collection, “Thérèse: Poems” was recently published in the U.S. by Paraclete Press (2020). She edits the online journal Amethyst Review for new writing engaging with the sacred. She joins us from her home in London.

More information about these five poets can be found on https://www.thepoetscorner.org/events/october-11-poets-from-the-british-isles. Register by email to: thepoetscornermaine@gmail.com. for this Zoom event.

The Poets Corner is a platform created to foster community among writers and readers of poetry and short prose. Founded by former Maine Media Workshops + College president Meg Weston and author/writing coach Kathrin Seitz, The Poets Corner is based in midcoast Maine, and hosts virtual readings on the second Sunday of each month.