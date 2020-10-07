CALAIS – Chris Anderson, president of the F. A. Peabody Company, has announced that Becky Perkins has accepted the position of property and casualty sales for the FAPCO Calais branch office.

Becky was born and raised in Washington County and graduated from Woodland High School. She worked for Down East Credit Union for 16 years, most recently as branch manager of the Calais branch. She looks forward to continuing to build on relationships she has already formed in the community as she transitions from banking to insurance. Becky resides in Alexander, with John Knowles and her daughter Elaine, who is a senior at Calais High School.

Teresa Kowalski, branch manager of FAPCO’s Calais office, says, “Becky Perkins joins F.A. Peabody with many years of experience in the local banking industry. Having been living in the Down East area for decades, she understands Washington County, its residents and the unique challenges of living and working in, what we feel is, the most beautiful part of Maine. We are excited for Becky to join our staff of knowledgeable insurance professionals and are confident she’ll be a good fit, not only for our office, but also for our existing and future clients.”

For your insurance needs in Washington County, you can reach Becky at becky.perkins@fapeabody.com or 207-454-2556.