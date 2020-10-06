Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine veterans deserve better

I’m a former U.S. Army paratrooper who served in Afghanistan, and I’ve been deeply disappointed by Sen. Susan Collins. For the last four years I think she’s been in lockstep with President Donald Trump, a man who has betrayed the military community and endangered our national security.





Collins still hasn’t taken action to address the Russian bounties put on the heads of American troops. How can our military members be expected to protect our country if senators won’t protect us?

The report that Trump called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers” only confirmed what we already knew: Trump has never respected service or sacrifice. And by too often supporting Trump and his policies, Collins has proven to me that the only thing she serves is her own political career. Maine veterans deserve better, which is why I’ll be voting for Sara Gideon to become our next senator.

Perry O’Brien

Camden

Protecting the Second Amendment

As this election fast approaches, some voters may be confused and trying to pick the lesser of two evils. They should please be reminded that if they believe in the whole Constitution of the United States, they know that it would do no good to take away gun rights from law abiding citizens, so that only police and criminals would have guns.

Before people vote, they should check which party wants to maintain their gun rights and which party wants to take them away.

Earl Wooster

Orland

Collins shows Maine values

Sen. Susan Collins is the right choice to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. Collins shows up to work, she never misses a vote no matter what the issue is, and is the most bipartisan and well prepared senator.

By virtue of her work ethic and her extensive experience, she is the expert on issues of national defense, veterans support and small business support for Maine. Collins epitomizes Maine values; she is honest, she works hard, is well prepared and represents the state’s best interest with class and distinction.

Pete Johnson

Greenville

Why can’t I turn away

I could not watch the first presidential debate. I went to bed early. Choosing to bring the president into my home was outweighed by what I already know about President Donald Trump’s behavior and how that might affect my ability to sleep.

The next day was a bust, however, because I wanted to know what happened. My compulsive urge to get “the down and dirty,” exposed me yet again to a predictable internal agitation as I witnessed the sad but breathtakingly display.

Why was it so hard for me to turn away and not leave well enough alone?

I didn’t need another encounter to get more clarity about policy or personality. For me, watching the president is closer to an ill-advised diversion, or an addiction. When I indulge, I always pay.

I wonder if we consider the consequences of inviting this larger than life sized figure into our heads, and how that can disorient and challenge basic common sense, and even precipitate despair and resignation? My bad habit actually enables the president. Why would I want to do that?

He can generate outrage on cue, and I am low hanging fruit that evidently craves to be offended by it. This urge of mine comes at some cost to my health, and rarely translates into skillful action.

My recovery plan includes turning the president off, and if that is not possible or prudent, then carefully filtering my exposure. If only a mask could have taken care of this!

George Mason

Nobleboro

Poetic justice

Some would call it poetic justice. Donald Trump, a president who knew the dangers of this horrible virus (COVID-19), a virus that had already taken the lives of more than 200,000 people he took an oath to protect, now has it himself. Clearly, on the Woodward tapes, this president is heard, in his own voice, describing the deadly dangers of COVID-19 to young and old alike.

And then what does he do? He selfishly has held open rallies, potentially exposing thousands of his followers to this disease, to his own benefit. To make matters worse, he won’t even take

responsibility for those who may have gotten sick, or died from attending these rallies. He has laughed at news people and his competition for wearing a mask and social distancing.

He has said it will disappear. He has made this nightmare political issue. Only sissies, and Democrats wear masks. Real men don’t need them; thus the continual growth of this nightmare in our midst.

America always likes to be first. Well, congratulations to President Trump, we lead the world in COVID cases and deaths, with no end in sight. I despise Trump’s politics, but I can still hope he and his wife have a successful recovery.

Doug Davis

Windham

Biden’s compassion

I am deeply moved that Joe Biden defended his son Hunter, and thus all people struggling to heal from addictions. During last Tuesday’s debate, Biden called on us as Americans to unite in compassion with action.

By contrast, I was appalled by President Donald Trump’s abusive behavior. He tried to bully his opponent, the moderator and the audience.

I am afraid for our country. This is not the person I want representing me or our country in national or international affairs. He doesn’t know how to be civil, thoughtful or informed.

Maine has many Republicans who are honest, just, and compassionate people. Unfortunately, like Sen. Susan Collins, many of them seem to have been bullied into following this sham of a leader.

Everyone’s vote is valuable. People should use it wisely. That’s why I’m voting Democratic this year.

Marji Greenhut

Brunswick

Curry has the experience

I have known and worked with Chip Curry for over 20 years and I support his election as our next senator to represent Waldo County. Curry has the experience from working with and around government in many capacities to step seamlessly into the position as our state senator.

His experience gives him a solid understanding of the unique issues facing all of us who make Waldo County their home. He has always worked to make Waldo County a better place for kids and their families. I cannot imagine a better candidate to represent all of us in the Maine senate.

Ray Estabrook

Belfast