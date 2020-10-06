This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — A Lincolnville man walked into the Belfast Police Department Monday night and told police he fatally shot his sister and her husband earlier at their home in Waldo.





Glenn Brown. Credit: Courtesy of Waldo County Jail

Glenn Brown, 66, has been charged with two counts of murder, for the deaths of Tina and Richard Bowden, both 64.

After Brown confessed, Belfast police officers and officials from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said they went to the Bonne Terre Road residence, where Tina Bowden was found dead.

Richard Bowden was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he died.

Maine State Police detectives and members of the evidence response team collected evidence and conducted interviews at the Bowden home on Monday. Police were still working there at midday Tuesday.

Brown, who was taken to Knox County Jail in Rockland, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast.