A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by buckshot from a hunter over the weekend in Washington County, wardens said.

The boy’s father was shooting at a grouse in Deveraux Township and some of the shotgun pellets hit his son, CBS affiliate WABI reported.

The boy was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, wardens said.

The Maine Warden Service declined to release identities and the shooting remains under investigation.