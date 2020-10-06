A Farmington man is in critical condition after a Monday motorcycle crash.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reported that Brandon Bard, 21, was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Wilton Road about 4:26 p.m. when he lost control of the bike while changing lanes and skidded before hitting a fire hydrant.





Bard was thrown from the motorcycle, the newspaper reported. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to the Journal.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed was a factor.