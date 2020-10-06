Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 25 coronavirus cases were reported in Maine on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 596 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state and the death toll remains at 142. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.





A total of 17 people — including four Mainers — who are affiliated with the Woodland Pulp paper mill in Baileyville have now tested positive for the coronavirus as part of an outbreak tied to the facility.

Maine hotels, restaurants and bars will lose $1 billion in direct taxable revenue in 2020 compared with last year as the coronavirus pandemic ends 12 consecutive years of growth.

A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump demonstrated in dramatic fashion that relying on testing alone isn’t enough to create a safe bubble. Mask wearing and social distancing are other key ingredients for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and both have often been in short supply at the White House. After leaving the hospital Monday, Trump ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Cynthia Grier drops off her absentee ballot at Portland City Hall on Monday. Poll workers reported a steady stream of early voters on the first day of early balloting. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

In Maine’s largest cities, it was a sign of eagerness to vote in the high-stakes election just after absentee ballots became available on Friday. They will play a massive role in the coronavirus-altered election. A record 277,000 Mainers had asked for absentee ballots by Friday, while nearly 1,600 had turned ballots in by that afternoon.

Master Maine Guide Dan Pelletier holds up an egg his chicken, Georgia, laid while accompanying him on a five-day canoe trip on the St. Croix in July 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Dan Pelletier

Master Maine Guide Dan Pelletier has been exploring Maine waterways since his first long-distance canoe trip, a month on the Allagash Waterway, in 1986. Over the years, he’s experimented with how to make his wilderness excursions more enjoyable and interesting. And this year’s experiment may surpass all others in oddity.

This summer, Pelletier tried canoeing and camping with a live chicken.

Carine Reeves (right) sits with his lawyers at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Sept. 24. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

After deliberating for about four hours, the jury of 12 people found Carine Reeves guilty of the murder of Sally Shaw. Shaw’s body was found in July 2017 in Cherryfield by a passing motorist on Route 193, according to court documents. Reeves faces between 25 years and life in prison for murder. He will be held without bail until his sentencing, which is not yet scheduled.

Comic zine artist and author Bob Bergeron lights a cigarette sitting next to his writing and drawing partner Katy Finch in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park on Oct. 1, 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Katy Finch and Bob Bergeron are the improbable partners behind Portland’s only comic zine dedicated to chronicling the fully fleshed lives of marginalized people living on Portland’s streets, shelters and wooded border zones. Their black-and-white cartoons in “The Pirate Ship” portray the city’s drinkers, fighters and hard-case hustlers as they really are — with all their hopes, doubts, triumphs and failures intact. Finch and Bergeron go beyond the stereotypes, summoning-up three-dimensional characters, sprinkled with a fair amount of black humor.

In other Maine news…

Bangor man charged after attempted convenience store robbery

CMP could have hard 2021 in Augusta as legislative hopefuls turn against corridor

Man was shot to death in Winthrop mobile home

3 tiny bugs you may have flying around inside your house right now

2 inmates who escaped Belfast facility captured in NH