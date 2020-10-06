ELLSWORTH — Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is pleased to announce that Melanie Wyman recently completed and passed all required courses and exams to become a Charted Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). The CPCU designation is widely considered the most distinguished designation in the insurance industry. Achieving the designation requires completion of eight courses covering topics such as risk management, insurance operations, business law, finance and accounting, property insurance and liability insurance. CPCU designation holders are also bound by a Professional Code of Ethics and must satisfy educational and experience requirements.

A native of Gray, Melanie graduated from the University of Southern Maine with an associate degree in business management. She has worked in the insurance business since 2001 and joined the Dwight Brown Agency in 2011. She holds additional designations including AIS (Associate in Insurance Services), API (Associate in Personal Insurance) and AINS (Associate in General Insurance). She has served as secretary, treasurer, and president of Insurance Professionals of Downeast Maine and is a Leadership Hancock County graduate.

Melanie has family ties to Waltham, enjoying summer visits there and raking blueberries in her youth and has called Hancock County home since 2010. She now lives in Franklin, with her husband Anthony. She loves the satisfaction she gets from knowing that she has given people peace of mind and helped them to create security for the future. Melanie can be reached at 207-667-2516 or melaniew@bhm-ins.com.



Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency, owned by Patrick Maguire and Paul Tracy, offering personal, business, life and health insurance from a variety of carriers. The agency has deep roots in the communities it serves in downeast Maine: The J.C. Milliken Agency (est. 1864), The Dwight Brown Agency (est. 1941) and The Holmes Agency (est. 1868). Milliken and Brown merged in 2012 and Holmes joined them in 2016. Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine. More information is available at www.bhm-ins.com or by calling 207-667-2516.