SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering another free grab-and-go activity kit for children this month. The theme for October’s bag is “Falling Leaf Fun,” which will include printouts about why leaves change color and how to identify leaves from common tree species in our area. The activity kit will contain a laminated leaf identification game, materials to make a leaf suncatcher or hanging mobile, paint swatches for a fall color scavenger hunt, and a small bag of supplies and instructions for leaf-related crafts and activities that families can do at home.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to FOSI are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Activity bag quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Families can pick up their kits from Oct. 14-31 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.