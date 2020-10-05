The lawyers for a New York man on trial for the 2017 killing of a New Gloucester woman on Monday tried to pin responsibility for the killing on the other woman who was in the car with the pair when the shooting death happened Down East.

In closing arguments at the murder trial of Carine Reeves, who is accused of killing Sally Shaw, 55, of New Gloucester, Reeves’ lawyers tried to accuse 22-year-old Quaneysha Greeley. Greeley, Shaw and Reeves were all in a relationship together, and they dealt drugs across Maine for almost a year before Shaw’s death, according to court documents.





Shaw’s body was found in July 2017 in Cherryfield by a passing motorist on Route 193, according to court documents.

Since the trial began two weeks ago, both the prosecution and the defense have focused on the role that Greeley of Lewiston played in both the defendant and victim’s lives.

Greeley was in the passenger seat when Shaw allegedly provoked Reeves by insulting the mother of his children and wouldn’t stop. Reeves, who was driving, hit Shaw, pulled the car over and dragged her out of the car while Greeley remained in the passenger seat, Greeley testified. He pulled Shaw over to the side of the road, shot her and left her body there, she said.

Defense Attorney Stephen Smith of Augusta asked the jury Monday to “consider her motivations” in assessing Greeley’s testimony describing the killing. He implied that Greeley had a motive to kill Shaw because she wanted to take Shaw’s place in Reeves’ drug operation.

“Carine Reeves had no incentive to kill Sally Shaw,” he said. “She was worth a lot more alive than dead.”

Smith also said that Greeley had referred to Shaw as “that bitch who died” to her friends after her death, and argued against the prosecutors’ version of events. Prosecutors have described a close relationship between Greeley and Shaw, who knew each other before they both became involved in Reeves’ drug operation.

Greeley said in court that she now regrets using that term to describe Shaw.

Greeley has also been charged with Shaw’s murder, and that charge is still pending.

Prosecutors, in their closing arguments Monday, relied heavily on Greeley’s testimony from the day Shaw died to argue that Reeves fatally shot Shaw. Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam went over Shaw’s and Greeley’s lives before Shaw’s death. Neither woman had a stable job or home. They relied on Reeves’ drug operation for their livelihood, staying in motels that he paid for.

Shaw was Reeves’ driver for his drug operation, driving him to New York and within Maine to buy and sell drugs, Greeley testified. On the day of her death, Shaw had asked Reeves to take over driving because she was too drunk.

“The defendant used Sally and Quaneysha,” Elam said. “He hid behind them while drug trafficking, and he’s hiding behind Quaneysha now.”

Greeley has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of drug trafficking and hindering apprehension, for which she is awaiting sentencing.

Her attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker, said that the murder charge against Greeley is likely to be dismissed after Reeves’ trial.