PORTLAND — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary, including the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in honor of the Blessed Mother on Oct. 7.

October was also the month in which Mary appeared for the last time to shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, urging them to “say the Rosary every day to obtain peace for the world.”





In celebration of the month, parishes in the Diocese of Portland plan to hold Rosary gatherings. Any additional gatherings will be listed at www.portlanddiocese.org/holy-rosary-month.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Bangor

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Belfast

Kirby Lake, Corner of Lincolnville Avenue and Miller Street, at noon

Brewer

St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, at noon

Cape Elizabeth

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road (near Mary’s Garden), at noon

Ellsworth

St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street (Fatima Shrine), at noon

Grand Isle

St. Gerard-Mount Carmel Church, 363 Main Street (parking lot), at noon

Gray

St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road, at noon

Millinocket

Millinocket Bandstand, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 680, at noon.

Norway

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street (front sidewalk), at noon

Portland

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street (lawn), at noon

South Berwick

Our Lady of the Angels Church, 162 Agamenticus Road, at noon

Winthrop

St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133 in Winthrop (parking lot) at noon

Yarmouth

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street, at noon

Sunday, Oct. 11

Wells

Wells Harbor Park Pavilion, 331 Harbor Road (hosted by Holy Spirit Parish), at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Gorham**

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street (parking lot) at noon

**In addition, outdoor confessions will be offered from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m. and an outdoor Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads us to her Son, Jesus. Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius. It was Pope Leo XIII who dedicated October at the Month of the Holy Rosary and who, in 1895, wrote an encylical, Adiutricem, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century. In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful, and glorious mysteries, in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.