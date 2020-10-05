PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Waldo County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) has awarded a $3,000 grant to The Game Loft/I Know ME in Belfast to mark the 30th anniversary of the Waldo County Fund.

“I think it is wonderful to honor The Game Loft/I Know ME with our anniversary grant,” said Waldo County Committee member Brenda Harrington. “They have continued to serve the community during the pandemic by creating a new online role-playing platform, offering free lunches, and writing postcards to offer smiles and encouragement and stay connected to their members.”





Says founding co-director Patricia Estabrook, “The Game Loft/I Know ME has nurtured kids in the community since 1998, but we have never faced challenges like those presented by the COVID-19 crisis. The grant from the Waldo County Fund will enable us to examine the challenges of today and plan for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Established in 1990 as a permanent charitable resource, the Waldo County Fund has awarded more than $735,000 in grants to 197 nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life in Waldo County.

For more information about the fund, please contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode by phone, toll-free, at 877-700-6800, or by e-mail at lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.