Stresses on seniors

The past few months have been stressful for nearly everyone across our great nation — but especially for the senior community. While we’ve made great progress toward a vaccine, there is not yet a sign of the COVID-19 pandemic ending. This is certainly leading to uncertainty and anxiety persisting.





As high-risk individuals, seniors have been forced to alter their lives drastically. Daily tasks, errands and even exercise and social interactions that we once freely enjoyed are now dangerous. They either require preparation and safety precautions, like masks, gloves, social distancing and hand sanitizer, or we are simply unable to do them.

One bright spot, however, is that over these past few challenging months, I have not worried about accessing my prescription medication. This has been critical for my ability to stay healthy.

The health care distribution industry, the logistics provider within the health system, has kept medications in stock at my local pharmacy throughout the pandemic — despite reports of extraordinary demand and shortages. And with flu season just around the corner, this is even more important. Now, my community can rest assured that we will have access to flu shots because distributors continue working hard to support towns nationwide.

Ben Twitchell

Winslow

Trump and veterans

In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, I live surrounded by Trump/Pence signs and honorable veterans. But there’s a disconnect. Donald Trump avoided military service and has reportedly referred to those in uniform and those who gave their lives defending America as “suckers” and “losers.” This has been independently verified by numerous reporters, including Fox’s Jennifer Griffin. It is not the “fake news” of Twitter and Facebook. It’s clear to me that Trump has contempt for those who believe in serving America.

More than 200 retired American generals and admirals recently signed an open letter in which they indicate that Donald Trump is unfit to be commander in chief of America’s armed forces. They all endorse Joe Biden for president.

Veterans and their supporters who believe that Trump is worthy of the title of commander in chief, with his disdain for them and their comrades, is a sad demonstration of the limitless capacity of the human mind for self-delusion.

Robert E. Nelson

Clinton

We’re fortunate to have Susan Collins

As a former U.S. Army chief warrant officer, I have made it my mission to advocate for my fellow veterans to get the benefits they earned. Being a national officer for two different veteran service organizations has afforded me the opportunity to personally visit with members of the New England delegation on behalf of veterans.

My experience has been that of all the members of our congressional delegation, Sen. Susan Collins’ door is always open and her staff works tirelessly on behalf of Maine veterans. As the daughter of a twice wounded veteran, she has a special understanding of the unique needs of all veterans, men and women alike.

I consider Collins to be a fellow advocate and a dear friend. She is real, she is genuine and we are fortunate to have her looking out for us in Washington. So please, join me in voting to re-elect Sen. Susan Collins.

Neal A. Williams

Greenville

Margarita Contreni for District 119

I’m writing to strongly endorse Margarita Contreni for the office of state representative, District 119. I’ve had the opportunity to work with her on several committees over the years and I can honestly say that her strengths stand out as a leader.

Her organization skills, enthusiasm, positive attitude, energy, compassion and experience will serve this community and our great state well! As this is only a snapshot of why I’ll vote for Contreni, I urge you to review her bio on her campaign website.

District 119 is my district and we need a change. I believe our state representative has been doing the same things year after year without solving our problems, much less tackling new ones.

Contreni’s efforts will focus on the needs of our rural community, from increased high-speed internet, jobs, health care and support for our rural hospitals, job training and creation of new jobs, to preserving our woods and waterways.

There is much work to be done. We need someone who cares deeply about our region. Someone who has the leadership skills and experience to work towards the solutions our community desperately needs. Vote for Margarita Contreni for a better future!

Gloria D. Zela

Bowerbank

UMS health change an injustice

The University of Maine System suddenly announced that retirees who have been promised health care coverage for life must now find an (more expensive and less supportive) alternative. The promise of this coverage (and other “benefits”) has always been presented as a mitigation of their low salaries while employed. The people of Maine pay high taxes to underwrite this benefit.

The government and its agencies — here the university system — have thereby misled not only the retirees all taxpayers of Maine. This malappropriation of tax dollars is something the taxpayers of Maine would never support, and this shameful injustice to the retirees is something beneath the moral values of the people of Maine but clearly not beneath their government.

Brian Striar

Bangor

Vote for Kevin O’Connell

This letter is in support of reelecting Kevin O’Connell to the Maine House of Representatives from Brewer. I believe there is no one more dedicated to Brewer and all of its people than O’Connell. He is a lifelong Brewer resident and has served on the school committee and City Council including two terms as mayor. He has also served on the parks and recreation board and as a youth sports coach.

O’Connell has worked as an electric utility lineman for Versant (formerly Bangor Hydro) for 33 years, and also had a full military career in the Maine Air National Guard. He has always been a practical common-sense problem solver. He will work with anyone and everyone to defeat COVID-19, make health care and prescription medication more affordable, create good-paying jobs, support local education, reduce property tax burdens and energy costs and support our seniors, veterans and working families.

He will always do right by the hardworking people of Brewer. People who live in District 128 in Brewer should please vote to re-elect Kevin O’Connell for the Maine House of Representatives in the upcoming election.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer