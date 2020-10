New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots have done mass testing and there is apparently no spread among other players or staff at this time.

He has been added to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The upcoming game between the Patriots and the Chiefs will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday, according to the NFL.